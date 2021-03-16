BREAKING: Boise State suspends all University Foundation 200 courses indefinitely

Boise State has suspended all University Foundation (UF) 200 courses after “allegations that a student or students have been humiliated and degraded in class on our campus for their beliefs and values,” according to an email sent by President Marlene Tromp and Interim Provost Tony Roark.

The decision to immediately suspend courses indefinitely was made by Faculty Senate leadership, University Foundations leadership, University Curriculum Committee leadership and the vice provost for Undergraduate Studies after discussing concerns brought to their attention, according to the email.

“Boise State University is committed to ensuring that each and every one of our students is treated with respect and that all have the right to hold and to voice their own personal and political beliefs. Our campus is richer and learning is made more effective because people of all backgrounds and beliefs are invited to meet, exchange ideas, and learn together,” Tromp wrote.

Academic leadership will take steps over the coming weeks to determine a way to ensure students can complete the course. Students will be emailed a purpose-specific mid-term evaluation and given the opportunity to share their experiences with the course.

“A series of professional development sessions for faculty on fostering learning environments characterized by mutual respect and addressing bias in the classroom” will be administered, Tromp wrote.

“While an in-depth review of this course was already underway, we must be responsive to these specific allegations and ensure that this and all our courses live up to this standard of mutual respect,” Tromp wrote.

The recorded lecture has not been released. The Arbiter will update this story as more information is made known.