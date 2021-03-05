BREAKING: New COVID-19 vaccination site opens on Boise State campus

Boise State has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus.

The clinic is located directly next to the COVID-19 testing center in the Campus School Building, room 106A. The clinic will only serve those in the groups prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those groups include healthcare workers, long term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, child care staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and those who are 65 or older.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are only available by appointment and are limited based on vaccine supply.

To schedule an appointment click here.