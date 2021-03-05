Friday, 5 March 2021
Trending
Idaho moves into the final stage of rebound plan COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund aims to support and finance local artists during the pandemic Black Lives Matter rallies call for defunding of Boise Police and reallocation of city funds Remembering John Freemuth’s legacy at Boise State and beyond Boise State fall sports postponed until the spring semester
Subscribe to Newsletter
News

BREAKING: New COVID-19 vaccination site opens on Boise State campus

By
0
0
Share
Graphic by Jordan Barno

Boise State has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic on campus

The clinic is located directly next to the COVID-19 testing center in the Campus School Building, room 106A. The clinic will only serve those in the groups prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Those groups include healthcare workers, long term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, child care staff, correctional and detention facility staff, and those who are 65 or older. 

Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are only available by appointment and are limited based on vaccine supply.
To schedule an appointment click here.

0
0
Share
Related posts
COVID-19News

BREAKING: First COVID vaccines administered on campus, cases numbers rise slightly as Ada County numbers rise

By
Boise State’s Public Health Office updated the COVID Tracking Dashboard to include the number of…
Read more
0
1
Share
AdministrationNews

BREAKING: Idaho legislative committee cuts $409,000 from Boise State’s budget over social justice

By
Idaho lawmakers in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) proposed a $409,000 budget cut…
Read more
0
2
Share
NewsStudent Body

BREAKING: Boise State options for classes to continue in-person after Spring Break

By
Boise State announced that some classes after spring break will now offer in-person options in an…
Read more
0
1
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *