BREAKING: First COVID vaccines administered on campus, cases numbers rise slightly as Ada County numbers rise

Boise State’s Public Health Office updated the COVID Tracking Dashboard to include the number of vaccinations administered on campus Thursday, after the vaccination clinic opened in the Campus School Building on Wednesday.

In its first two days, 94 vaccines were administered at the new site, which is a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider.

The dashboard was also updated to include 32 positive COVID-19 tests from Feb. 26 to March 4, an increase from 20 confirmed cases the previous week. This comes after Ada County registered a 58.8% spike in cases in the last week.

Previously, Boise State’s vaccination clinic had been expected to open March 8, as announced in an email sent to Boise State faculty and staff Feb. 26 by Vice President for Compliance, Legal, Public Health and Audit Alicia Estey.

According to the vaccine clinic website, appointments can be made online for healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, child care staff, correctional and detention facility staff and those ages 65 and older to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Estey wrote in her Feb. 26 email that the vaccine clinic would soon be administering doses to “several hundred people per week with the intent to scale up capacity over time,” including possible future mass vaccination events.

The email also stated that a request has been made to the State of Idaho’s COVID Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) to include higher education faculty and staff in contact with students in the third phase of vaccine rollout, expected to begin April 1.

Some Broncos may receive either vaccine doses or positive COVID-19 test results off campus, which are not included in the dashboard’s count. The figures included only represent the test results and vaccinations counted or administered on campus.