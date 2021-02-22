Women’s basketball sweeps Utah State; BSU freshman guard Mary Kay Naro sets new school record

On Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, the Boise State women’s basketball team traveled to Logan Utah to take on Utah State in a two-game matchup. The Broncos swept the Aggies in both games, 87-69 and 81-72.

The game was a red-hot start for the Broncos as they seized control over the Aggies with a 12-0 run. The Broncos kept this lead throughout the entire game to get the win.

Freshman guard Mary Kay Naro set a new school record with 16 assists. Naro also set a Mountain West record with the most assists by a freshman in any game within the conference.

“One of the goals of coming down here is it was our last chance to win two on the road,” said Head Coach Gordy Presnell in a post-game interview with Boise State Public Radio.

The game was an all-around effort by the Bronco offense. Guard Jade Loville led in points (20) and tied with forward Alexis Mark for 10 rebounds. Mark was the third Bronco with the most points (16) and right in front of her was center Mallory McGwire with 17.

[Photo of Raigan Reed in a previous Boise State home game]

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

Guard Anna Ostile saw a lot more playing time in the series against the Aggies. Her 12 points contributed to the Bronco’s total and was a new career-high for the freshman.

Earlier in the season, McGwire compared Ostile to women’s basketball alum Riley Lupfer when it came to shooting 3-pointers. Ostile was 4-9 in the 3-point range in game one.

The 87 points scored in game one was a new season-high in conference play for the Broncos.

Heading into game two of the series, the Broncos channeled Thursday’s energy to beat the Aggies 81-72.

Leading the team in double-figure scoring was Loville with 18 points. McGwire (15) and Ostile (12) both had successful nights when it came to scoring.

But it was Mark who led the night in rebounds with 13. Right behind her was McGwire with 10.

“[Marks] gives us just some great length at the guard spot that we haven’t necessarily really had the last couple years,” said Assistant Coach Carianne Ramirez. “So, her ability to rebound and put back is something that is a nice addition.”

Naro added nine more assists to her 16 from Thursday night’s game.

Closing out the series against the Aggies was forward Elodie Lalotte. The freshman managed to score seven points and grab three rebounds in only 16 minutes of play-action.

The Broncos will take on the Aztecs from San Diego State in their final two games of conference play before the Mountain West Championship. The games will take place at ExtraMile Arena on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.

Presnell said the team is hoping to get people in the stands next week. He said that having parents there as well will be a rejuvenating experience.