Tuesday, 23 February 2021
COVID-19News

CDH votes to lift COVID-19 Health Orders

Graphic by Jordan Barno

The Central District Health (CDH) board voted unanimously to lift COVID-19 orders in Ada County and surrounding Treasure Valley areas on Friday, Feb. 19. The lift on the order comes after new strains of the virus have been confirmed in the state. 

The former orders called for mandatory masks in public places and schools along with social distancing and a limit on gathering sizes. The current advisories serve as recommendations in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. 

The decision comes after COVID-19 cases, transmissions and hospitalizations have been on a steady decline since November. In recent weeks, Ada County has seen it’s COVID-19 positivity rate drop to 5%.

The recommendations do not replace or override any orders put in place by cities, states or the federal government. The Boise mask order and COVID-19 precautions will still be in place. 
To read the full advisory click here.

