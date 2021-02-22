BREAKING: Spring 2021 commencement to be held in person on The Blue

Boise State announced it will be holding spring commencement in person for the 2021 graduating class. The university will be hosting three in-person ceremonies on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.

Photo courtesy Tai’s Captures

The two-day commencement ceremony will be held on the field in Albertsons Stadium. Both the graduating class of 2021 and the graduating class of 2020, whose commencement celebrations were impacted by COVID-19, have been invited to participate.

In accordance with public health experts, ceremonies will include COVID-19 precautions, such as physical distancing and wearing facial coverings. Alternative virtual options are being prepared in case the in-person ceremony is unable to happen.

Graduates will receive a limited number of tickets for family and friends to attend, and the ceremony will be live-streamed for people who cannot attend in person. Boise State staff has been asked to volunteer to help with the ceremonies if interested and can complete the volunteer interest form.

Updates regarding ceremony time and details will be on Boise State’s commencement website.