Tuesday, 23 February 2021
Trending
Student Diversity and Inclusion issues statement acknowledging harm of the transgender and non-binary communities Black Lives Matter rallies call for defunding of Boise Police and reallocation of city funds Remembering John Freemuth’s legacy at Boise State and beyond Idaho moves into the final stage of rebound plan COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund aims to support and finance local artists during the pandemic
Subscribe to Newsletter
NewsStudent Body

BREAKING: Spring 2021 commencement to be held in person on The Blue

By
0
0
Share
Photo courtesy Tai's Captures

Boise State announced it will be holding spring commencement in person for the 2021 graduating class. The university will be hosting three in-person ceremonies on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.

Photo courtesy Tai’s Captures

The two-day commencement ceremony will be held on the field in Albertsons Stadium. Both the graduating class of 2021 and the graduating class of 2020, whose commencement celebrations were impacted by COVID-19, have been invited to participate.

In accordance with public health experts, ceremonies will include COVID-19 precautions, such as physical distancing and wearing facial coverings. Alternative virtual options are being prepared in case the in-person ceremony is unable to happen.

Graduates will receive a limited number of tickets for family and friends to attend, and the ceremony will be live-streamed for people who cannot attend in person. Boise State staff has been asked to volunteer to help with the ceremonies if interested and can complete the volunteer interest form.
Updates regarding ceremony time and details will be on Boise State’s commencement website.

0
0
Share
Related posts
COVID-19News

CDH votes to lift COVID-19 Health Orders

By
The Central District Health (CDH) board voted unanimously to lift COVID-19 orders in Ada County and…
Read more
0
0
Share
News

Idaho moves to stage 3 reopening

By
Gov. Brad Little announced plans to move Idaho into the stage three reopening plan. “When we…
Read more
0
2
Share
ASBSUNews

The new Boise State ASBSU and IESC interim election winners

By
On Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2020, the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) held a 2021…
Read more
0
2
Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *