The new Boise State ASBSU and IESC interim election winners

On Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 2020, the Associated Students of Boise State University (ASBSU) held a 2021 interim election for three positions including president, vice president of academic affairs and vice president of inclusive excellence.

Kayla Magana a junior biology major, Graf Kirk a junior biology major and Hailey Opperman have been announced as winners of the ASBSU interim election.

Magana went on to win the presidency with 52% of the vote beating out the other three challengers.

“I want to be that support system for students, because when you have that support, the possibilities are endless,” Magana said.

Although her position as interim president is short-term, Magana hopes her new role will help other students to come out of their shell.

“I’ve grown to learn that when people feel supported and listened to, they’re bound to step out of their comfort zone and share their ideas, really just put themselves out there,” Magana said.

Graphic by Jordan Barno

Magana believes last semester ended a bit rocky with the impeachment of former President Angel Cantu.

“I want to finish strong,” Magana said. “We ended a little bit shaky with students [last semester], and it was really hard for us. We all had a different perspective and different feelings,” Magana said.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Graff Kirk won his position with 64% of the vote, running unopposed as well.

Hailey Opperman ran unopposed to win the vice president of Inclusive Excellence position with 83% of the vote.