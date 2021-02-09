Students on campus prepare for Valentine’s Day service opportunity

Boise State’s Student Involvement and Leadership Center (SILC) is hosting a service opportunity for students to make Valentine’s Day crafts for the residents of Life Care Center of Boise on Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 7-9 p.m. in the Bishop Barnwell room in the Student Union Building (SUB).

The Life Care Center of Boise is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. They offer short-term and long-term care for patients, and they currently have 55 residents.

According to Hadley Underwood, a senior human resource management and business administration student and the programming assistant for the SILC, students are going to make cards for each of the residents, and conversation heart garlands for them to hang in their rooms.

“We love getting to know our students across campus and provide them with an opportunity to learn more about ways they can give back to the Boise community,” Underwood said.

According to Underwood, their goal is to provide students with multiple service opportunities throughout the semester, and typically 20 to 30 students attend. For example, last semester the SILC partnered with the Idaho Humane Society and Rake Up Boise.

“Rake Up Boise is one of my favorite fall events because we’re able to meet residents across Boise and help them with their yard clean-up,” Underwood said. “All of the residents are so kind and always appreciative of our help.”

The SILC will also be partnering with the Boise State Campus Food Pantry later this month on Feb. 18, as well as two other opportunities in March with other local organizations.