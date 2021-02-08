Boise State Men’s Basketball’s winning streak comes to an end against Colorado State

Firing up another two-game series for the Broncos was guard Marcus Shaver Jr. with a 3-pointer in the first half. Shaver then put up two more points after his shot outside the arc.

Guard Derrick Alston gave the Broncos a five-point lead with a dunk. However, this lead did not last long.

This Boise State men’s basketball team has been the most successful in program history. With a 13-1 record and going undefeated in conference play, it came down to their game on Jan. 27 against Colorado State for the team to experience their second loss of the season and first at home.

The team traveled to Fort Collins, Colorado to take on the Rams on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29. Wednesday night’s game resulted in a loss of 78-56., however, the Broncos were able to turn that loss around and beat the Rams 85-77 during Friday’s game.

“It’s just one game, one game doesn’t make or break your season we know that,” Alston said. “It happens. You win games and lose games, we’re going to take the film and respond. We’re fortunate enough to get to play them again on Friday.”

In the first game of the series, the Broncos allowed the Rams to gain a 10-point lead in the first 20 minutes of action

Forward Abu Kigab had a back-to-back jumper and dunk. Minutes later he scored on a layup, but the Rams still had the lead.

Alston started out the second half with a 3-pointer. He was the team leader in points (20) during Wednesday’s game.

Although the Broncos put up a total of 31 points in the second half, they were unable to close the gap between them and the Rams.

“We’ve won 13 straight games and we’ve won the boards in all 13,” said Head Coach Leon Rice. “I thought we did a good job in the second half clawing our way back in. You wouldn’t know it by the final score, but we were right there down five with the ball.”

Friday, Jan. 29 was a late night for Boise State, but their orange uniforms lit up Moby Arena. With a 9 p.m. tip-off, Colorado State was the first to score with a 3-pointer.

Following that play, forward Mladen Armus (12) was able to score two points for the Broncos and get his team on the board. Minutes later, he made back-to-back layups to tie the game 9-9.

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

Kigab (17) scored two 3-pointers during the half, the first one was scored shortly after Armus.

“We just came out with more energy and passion and just really played harder,” Kigab said. “It’s infectious and that energy just gets us going and going and our defensive stops get us going on top of that, so we gotta continue to keep doing that and I’m very proud of my guys.”

Guard Devonaire Doutrive (13) was subbed in for the Broncos and quickly scored two points to create a small lead over the Rams.

While the clock ticked down in the first half, Alston scored two points with a jumper. This shot closed the gap between the Broncos and the Rams to one point.

Shaver (21) was able to put up five on the scoreboard within the first two minutes of the second half.

The Broncos began to pull away from the Rams when the team scored eight points in less than two minutes. With time winding down on the clock, the Broncos gained a 10-point lead over their opponents.

The game resulted in a win over the Rams. Boise State will face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.