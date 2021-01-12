Tuesday, 12 January 2021
NewsStudent Body

Boise State announces Student Internet Fee refund for spring 2021

Photo courtesy Pixabay

On Thursday, Jan. 7, Dr. Tony Roark, interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, sent an email to students detailing the decision to waive the Student Internet Fees for the spring 2021 semester. 

For over a decade, BSU has charged students a $30 per-credit fee for fully online courses. According to the email, the university used its COVID-19 relief fund to cover the cost of student’s internet fees in the fall 2020 semester. 

However, the relief fund has since been expended. With encouragement from local legislative, Boise State has decided to absorb these fees in the spring, despite not having a COVID-19 relief fund.

If students have already paid the internet fees, their accounts will be adjusted during the first week of classes to show the refund, according to the email. 

For more information about refunds and tuition, contact Student Financial Services at(208) 426-1212 or email sfinfo@boisestate.edu.

