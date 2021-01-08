Boise State women’s basketball splits the two-game series against Air Force

After going 5-0 with their winning streak, the Boise State women’s basketball team played on the road for the first time this season. The team traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they played Air Force in another two-game series on Jan. 6 and Jan 8. The Broncos were defeated by the Falcons in their first game 76-52.

Last week after their two-game series against San Jose State, Head Coach Gordy Presnell said that this was the first time he would ever be coaching a team on the road in January.

Presnell said this team battled much adversity when it came to fatigue and an elevation difference from Idaho.

In the first quarter, freshman guard Anna Ostile scored her first points as a Bronco. Ostile received a couple minutes of playing time last week against San Jose State but was unable to score.

“Both of them are amazing shooters,” said center Mallory McGwire about her two freshman teammates Ostile and guard Raigan Reed. “Anna is slowly getting minutes back, but I think she’s going to be a lights-out shooter. It’s hard to compare anybody to [women’s basketball alum] Riley Lupfer, but I do think that she’s a close second and she’s going to be amazing for us in the three points.”

Guard Jade Loville was the game leader (16 points) in the team’s first matchup against the Falcons. Forward Elodie Lalotte excelled in rebounds (9) and put up five points to contribute to the Bronco’s overall score.

Towards the end of the game, the Broncos had an 11-2 run. Although the team fought to score till the last second, the Falcons still had a leg up.

“I think [the team] knows what they need to do. It’s just making it a matter of having discipline enough to get it done,” said assistant coach Cariann Ramirez. “And honestly, the last one when we made a little bit of a run we were just flying around trying to make plays and trying to go as hard as we possibly could.”

The game was brought to a sudden halt in the fourth quarter when forward Abby Muse was hit in the face on a play and lost her contact. For the next several minutes, players and coaches looked around for the tiny clear lens before Muse ran off to the locker room to grab another.

After a loss, the Broncos took the following day to hike in the Garden of the Gods located in Colorado Springs. After their time enjoying the mountain air, they headed to practice to prepare for their second game against the Falcons.

After regrouping on their day off, the Broncos walked into game two determined to win. The game started off with a strong lead and every player on the court was aggressive. The dynamic had switched from Wednesday’s game.

Boise State came on top with the win, beating Air Force 71-49. Loville was the game leader once again with 18 points. However, the starting freshman guard Mary Kay Naro (14 points) and starting freshman forward Alexis Mark (10 points) were both big impact players.

Presnell said they have a group of freshmen that when they want to play they can get it done.

“Everyone kind of fulfilled their role that we talked about and it’s a big win for us,” Presnell said.

The Broncos will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13 at ExtraMile Arena.