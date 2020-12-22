Wednesday, 23 December 2020
BREAKING: Boise State’s Bryan Harsin leaving to become head coach for Auburn Tigers

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

Boise State Football Head Coach Bryan Harsin is finalizing a deal with the Auburn Tigers to become their head football coach.

Harsin led Boise State to three Mountain West titles and a record of 69-19 during his seven seasons with the Broncos. The team was ranked in the Associated Press (AP)  top 25 at some point during each of those seasons.

Harsin was scheduled to make $1.95 million at Boise State in 2021.

[Photo of Bryan Harsin at a Boise State game]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

“I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football,” Harsin said in a statement. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and players in the Southeastern Conference, but am ready to help build a foundation at Auburn where we can consistently compete for championships. I want our program to make Auburn proud both on and off the field with consistent excellence.”

Auburn hired Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn. Malzahn was fired Dec. 13 after eight seasons with the Tigers.

According to the Idaho Statesman, two names stick out for Boise State’s next head coach. Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, a former linebacker at Boise State and former Bronco defensive coordinator. Kellen Moore, who is the most successful quarterback in program history and currently serving as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator, is another option.

“I’ve never set out and said, ‘I want to be a head coach,’” Avalos told the Idaho Statesman in March 2019 after he left for Oregon. “I want to do the best in my role, let the rest handle itself. It’s got me this far, staying on that track. Whatever opportunities, we’ll address them when they pop up. Boise has a huge spot in my heart. It’s the place that helped me grow.”

[Bryan Harsin pictured with the 2019 Mountain West championship trophy]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter
