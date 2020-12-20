BREAKING: Boise State football team decides to forgo bowl game

On Sunday, Dec. 20, Interim Director of Athletics Bob Carney and Head Coach Bryan Harsin announced that the Boise State football team will not participate in a bowl game this season.

The night prior, the team lost 34-20 to the San Jose Spartans in the Mountain West Championship.

According to Harsin, the captains, coaches and team met this morning to discuss that it was in the best interest of the program and the well-being of the student-athletes to forgo a bowl game this year.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for our student-athletes to consider. Our team represents a great group of competitors, and all of us want to compete at the highest levels,” Carney said. “Our focus over the last week was on the Mountain West Championship Game. In regards to this decision, we wanted to give our team captains a chance to speak with all our student-athletes before taking any action on the postseason.”

Team captains Khalil Shakir, Riley Whimpey and Avery Williams said that this was a team decision and it was what felt best for everyone physically, emotionally and mentally. Due to COVID-19, their focus is to stay healthy and focus on the 2021 season.

“These young men have been through a lot this season,” Harsin said. “COVID protocols required them to be away from their families for most of the season, and they understandably want to go home and be with their families for the holidays. When they return to campus, we will begin preparations for a championship season in 2021.”