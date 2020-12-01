Jack Sears: A new Bronco with a big impact

Jack Sears is one of the newest members of the 2020 Broncos football team, and in his short time at Boise State he has made an impact already by quickly learning offensive plays and building relationships with his teammates.

Sears first arrived in Boise back in May 2020 as a graduate transfer student from the University of Southern California (USC). He graduated from San Clemente High School early to enroll at USC. He left high school as the fourth ranked pro-style quarterback in the nation according to 247sports.

During a game at USC, after both the starting quarterback and the second-string quarterback went down with injuries in their game against Arizona State, Sears went on to throw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Sports sites like 247sports speculated that Sears would stay local to his southern California home and transfer to San Diego State, but he would end up choosing Boise State as his new home.

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

“I entered the [transfer] portal and I like to take my time, really be thorough and get to visit, talk to coaches, and COVID obviously limited that a little bit. But I wanted to go to some place that was competitive, that had a winning culture and Boise State hits all those for me,” Sears said.

When Sears joined the Broncos, his teammates were surprised about how quickly he was able to learn the offense.

“I think he learned our playbook in two days it was insane. We go to run routes and he’s telling us how to run the routes and we were like, ‘What? He just got here last week,’” said wide receiver C.T. Thomas.

Sears saw limited action in their week-one game against Utah State as he threw three times, completing two passes. He would be named the starter for the week two matchup against Air Force due regular starter Hank Bachmeier not traveling with the teams for undisclosed reasons.

Sears played well, throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Broncos to a 49-30 victory. Sears shared his feelings after the victory in a press conference.

“[I am] very fortunate to play this game, so any opportunity that we get to come out and practice and be around our guys because [with] COVID we had to go home, we weren’t allowed to be around each other. Coming back to the facility was awesome. The energy was phenomenal and getting around each other just practicing is such a joy. Being able to step out on the field and play with these guys and play for this program was a special feeling for sure,” Sears said.

Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin spoke brightly about Sears in a press conference after their game in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“He was an absolute weapon tonight,” Harsin said. “I think Jack is a cool customer. I really do. He handles himself well and he’s very focused. He’s got it. He’s got the energy and the focus necessary to go make plays. He showed some of that experience as a quarterback that’s a little bit older in how he played tonight. He’s talented. You saw that.”