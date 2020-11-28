Sunday, 29 November 2020
FootballSports & Rec

BREAKING: Boise State vs. San Jose football game canceled

By
Graphic by Jordan Barno

Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State football program, the game against San Jose State has been canceled. The game was scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and the Mountain West made the announcement Saturday morning. 

The game will remain a no contest and there is no plan to reschedule. 

“Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn’t come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night,” said Boise State Interim Athletic Director Bob Carney. “Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game. I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV.”

Prior to kickoff, the Boise State football team planned to honor its 17 seniors for Senior Day. A Facebook live stream was scheduled to showcase the Senior Day festivities. 

The Broncos plan to play the UNLV Rebels in Las Vegas next Friday, Dec. 4 at Allegiant Stadium.

