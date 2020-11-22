Boise State keeps up morale to win 40-32 against Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

The Boise State Broncos traveled to the island of Oahu to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Broncos were without 12 of their players due to COVID-19 protocol. This number is down from the week prior when the Broncos had 14 players out due to testing and contact tracing.

Boise State also faced the eight and a half hour flight time from Boise to Oahu, arriving only a few hours before the game kicked off.

“We know going into a week what players we have and what players we’re gonna have on game day and what they’re capable of doing,” said wide receiver Khalil Shakir. “Today we mentioned that we were gonna be in the air longer than we were gonna be on the ground for the game.”

Both team’s offenses had trouble getting anything going in the first quarter totalling for just 166 yards combined. Each team attempted and scored on field goal attempts early in the game, closing out the first quarter in a 3-3 tie.

In the second quarter, Boise State found their rhythm. Despite an interception from starting quarterback Hank Bachmier the Broncos had 150-yards of offense in the second half. While the offense found their stride, the defense stayed tough giving up just 42-yards of offense in the second half and no points.

Kicker Jonah Dalmas was put on scholarship earlier in the week and stayed perfect on the year kicking a 42-yard field goal, the longest of his career.

Shakir caught two second quarter touchdown passes, one from Bachmeier and another from fellow wide receiver CT Thomas.

The Broncos had the advantage at the end of the half 19-3.

The Rainbow Warriors responded to the adversity in the second half by taking their opening drive 87-yards and capping it off with a 1-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. Followed by an unsuccessful two point conversion the Broncos maintained the lead 19-9.

On the ensuing kickoff, Avery Williams ran in back for a 99-yard touchdown. The touchdown brings Williams to three touchdowns in two weeks. Williams also has seven career special team touchdowns, the most among current FBS players.

“We’re a big spark team, a big energy team. Anytime you have a chance to gain the momentum it’s just gonna carry on and be better for us.” Williams said.

Boise State went into the fourth quarter with a 40-17 lead.

The Rainbow Warriors made a late push scoring two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to pull within one score. The Broncos held on late and ran out the clock to win 40-32.

“I’m really proud of this team to make this trip and do it a little bit differently than we’ve done before,” said Head Coach Bryan Harsin. “We know Hawaii is tough anytime you come here and play them on the island. We had some guys go out tonight and had some other guys step up.”

The Broncos’ win moves them to a record of 4-1 on the season and is their 19th straight win over Mountain West opponents. The next time the Broncos play will be Nov. 28, on the Blue against the San Jose Spartans.