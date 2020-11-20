Saturday, 21 November 2020
Trending
Idaho moves into the final stage of rebound plan Remembering John Freemuth’s legacy at Boise State and beyond Black Lives Matter rallies call for defunding of Boise Police and reallocation of city funds Boise State to cut baseball, swimming and diving due to the economic effects of COVID-19 Student Diversity and Inclusion issues statement acknowledging harm of the transgender and non-binary communities
Sports & RecSports & Rec News

Justinian Jessup drafted in the 2020 NBA draft

By
0
0
Share
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

Boise State’s Justinian Jessup became the second-highest draft pick in Boise State history on Nov. 18, when the Golden State Warriors drafted him at No. 51 overall. 

During his time at Boise State, Jessup made the most 3-pointers in Mountain West history with 325. He also set Boise State’s single-season 3-point record with 98 made last year. Jessup averaged 16.0 points per game as a senior.

Jessup ranks No. 2 in Boise State history with 121 games started, No. 5 with 129 games played, No. 7 with 154 steals, No. 8 with 1,583 points and No. 8 in 3-point percentage at 40.7. He is the only player in Boise State basketball history to have at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks. 

Jessup joined Chandler Hutchison, who was selected by the Chicago Bulls in 2018, as the first Boise State basketball players to be drafted after playing together as Broncos. 

Jessup will play the 2020-2021 season with the National Basketball league before potentially playing for the Warriors.

[Photo of Justinian Jessup in a 2019 home game]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

0
0
Share
Related posts
Sports & Rec

BREAKING: NCAA moves March Madness out of Boise

By
The NCAA announced Monday, Nov. 16, that it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college…
Read more
0
2
Share
FootballSports & Rec

Broncos beat Colorado State 52-21

By
In a game filled with oddities, Boise State began their matchup against the Colorado State Rams with…
Read more
0
2
Share
Sports & Rec

Women's soccer reflects on their postponed season

By
Despite their season being postponed until spring 2021, the Boise State women’s soccer team has…
Read more
0
1
Share
Newsletter
Stay up-to-date

Sign up for updates from the Arbiter and get the most up-to-date news!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *