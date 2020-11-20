Justinian Jessup drafted in the 2020 NBA draft

Boise State’s Justinian Jessup became the second-highest draft pick in Boise State history on Nov. 18, when the Golden State Warriors drafted him at No. 51 overall.

During his time at Boise State, Jessup made the most 3-pointers in Mountain West history with 325. He also set Boise State’s single-season 3-point record with 98 made last year. Jessup averaged 16.0 points per game as a senior.

Jessup ranks No. 2 in Boise State history with 121 games started, No. 5 with 129 games played, No. 7 with 154 steals, No. 8 with 1,583 points and No. 8 in 3-point percentage at 40.7. He is the only player in Boise State basketball history to have at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 250 assists, 150 steals and 50 blocks.

Jessup joined Chandler Hutchison, who was selected by the Chicago Bulls in 2018, as the first Boise State basketball players to be drafted after playing together as Broncos.

Jessup will play the 2020-2021 season with the National Basketball league before potentially playing for the Warriors.