Friday, 20 November 2020
Sports & Rec

BREAKING: NCAA moves March Madness out of Boise

By
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

The NCAA announced Monday, Nov. 16, that it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament at one location in order to minimize the risks of COVID.

The NCAA is currently discussing making Indianapolis the host city for all 64 teams that make up the tournament. Boise was originally scheduled to be one of the host cities for this year’s tournament.

There has been no announcement made on the women’s basketball tournament.

Bob Carney, Boise State interim director of Athletics and 2018 NCAA Tournament director for the Boise first and second-round, gave a statement on the NCAA’s decision.

“We are obviously incredibly disappointed, but understand the decision to move the NCAA Tournament to a single geographic area for 2021. Boise State University, Boise State Athletics and the City of Boise were looking forward to once again showcasing one of the best tournament environments in the country, as we have done several times before,” Carney said. “We would like to thank our fans, staff, volunteers, hotel partners and the Treasure Valley for their support in advance of hosting the tournament, and we look forward to the opportunity to once again host in the future.”

[Photo of the Boise State Bronco’s men’s basketball team in a 2019 home game]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter
