Mike Simpson reelected to Idaho’s second congressional district

Mike Simpson defeated Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher to remain the representative of Idaho’s Second Congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mike Simpson, Aaron Swisher, Pro-Life and Sierra Law all competed for the seat on Idaho's ballot.

Mike Simpson, a Republican has been in office for 11 years and will go on to serve his 12th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10:45 p.m. the Associated Press called the race in favor of Simpson.

Simpson won the election with a commanding 64% while Swisher got 32%, and the other two candidates combined for only 4%.

Simpson received a total of 250,678 votes, Swisher received 124,151, Pro-Life had 8,573, and Sierra Law had 7,940. The election totaled 391,342 votes.