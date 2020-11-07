Saturday, 7 November 2020
BREAKING: Boise State gymnastics will be returning to the floor in January 2021

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

The season schedule includes nine meets total, five at home and four on the road. Their opening and closing meets will be against opponents from the Pac-12. 

The team will open their season in Corvallis, Oregon against Oregon State on Jan. 15, and their closing meet will be held at ExtraMile Arena against Arizona State on March 12. 

With their season being cut short last year, the Bronco gymnasts have returned back to practices spending hours in the facility, perfecting their skills on floor, bars, beam and vault. 

This year’s team consists of 17 student-athletes with four being incoming freshmen. Their two senior captains Maddi Nilson and Tatum Bruden are both all-around gymnasts, meaning they compete in all four events. 

In a press release on the Boise State athletics website, Bird announced that she is excited for the captains to lead the team this season. 

“I am looking forward to a great year with Maddi and Tatum leading the team,” Bird said. “They have been studying leadership and with the help of our other seniors, are ready to step into this important role.”

For the duration of the season, the Broncos will be competing against Mountain Rim Conference competitors Southern Utah University, Brigham Young University, and Utah State as well as host their non-conference opponents UC Davis on March 5. 

The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship will be held in Logan, Utah on March 19. Following the season meets, the NCAA Regional Championships will be held April 4 through April 6 and the NCAA Championships will be held in Fort Worth, Texas and run April 19 to April 20.

[Photo of senior Gabriella Cavinta in the 2019 season]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

