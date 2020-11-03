The races on the ballot in Ada County

By Blake Hunter and Paige Wirta
For Ada County voters, here is what is on the ballot for Election Day in Idaho.
Presidential race: undeclared
Candidates: Donald Trump (Republican, incumbent), Joe Biden (Democrat), Don Blankenship (Constitution Party), Roque De La Fuente (Independent), Brock Pierce (Independent), Kanye West (Independent), Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)
United States Senator: undeclared
Candidates: Jim Risch (Republican, incumbent), Paulette Jordan (Democrat), Natalie Fleming (Independent), Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party)
State Elections
Idaho State Senate District 15: undeclared
Candidates: Rick Just (Democrat), Fred S. Martin (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 15A: undeclared
Candidates: Steve Berch (Democrat), David W. Hartigan (Constitution Party), Patrick E. McDonald (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 15B: undeclared
Candidates: Jake Ellis (Democrat), Codi Galloway (Republican)
Idaho State Senate District 16: undeclared
Candidates: Grant Burgoyne (Democrat), LeeJoe Lay (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 16A: undeclared
Candidates: John McCrostie (Democrat)
Idaho House of Representatives District 16B: undeclared
Candidates: Jacquelyn Davidson (Republican), Collin Nash (Democrat)
Idaho State Senate District 17: undeclared
Candidates: Ali Rabe (Democrat), Gary L. Smith (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 17A: undeclared
Candidates: John Gannon (Democrat), Brittany Love (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 17B: undeclared
Candidates: Sue Chew (Democrat), Anthony T. Dephue (Republican)
Idaho State Senator District 18: undeclared
Candidates: Mark A. Bost (Republican), Janie Ward-Engelking (Democrat)
Idaho House of Representatives District 18A: undeclared
Candidates: Gary M. Childe (Republican), Ilana Rubel (Democrat)
Idaho House of Representatives District 18B: undeclared
Candidates: Brooke Green (Dem), Pete Thomas (Republican)
Idaho State Senate District 19: undeclared
Candidates: Melissa Wintrow (Democrat), Aaron Tribble (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 19A: undeclared
Candidates: Lauren Necochea (Democrat, incumbent), Jim Feederle (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 19B: undeclared
Candidates: Chris Mathias (Democrat), James Jacobson (Republican)
Idaho State Senate District 20: undeclared
Candidates: Chuck Winder (Republican)
Idaho House of Representatives District 20A: undeclared
Candidates: Joe A. Palmer (Republican), Pat Soulliere (Democrat), Daniel S. Weston (Constitution Party)
Idaho House of Representatives District 20B: undeclared
Candidates: Samantha Hager (Democrat), James Holtzclaw (Republican)
County Elections
Ada County Board of Commissioners District 1: undeclared
Candidates: Diana Lachiondo (Democrat, incumbent), Ryan Davidson (Republican)
Ada County Board of Commissioners District 2: undeclared
Candidates: Rod W. Beck (Republican), Bill Rutherford (Democrat)
Ada County Sheriff: undeclared
Candidates: Steve Bartlett (Republican), Zackery Wagner (Democrat)
Ada County Prosecutor: undeclared
Candidates: Jan Bennetts (Republican), Ron J. Twilegar (Democrat)
Non-Partisan Ballot
Fourth Judicial District Court: undeclared
Candidates: Ransom Bailey, Christopher M. Bieter, Kire L. Dale, Andrew Ellis, Laurie A. Fortier, Theresa L. Gardunia, John T. Hawley Jr., Cathleen MacGregor Irby, Joanne Kibodeaux, David D. Manweiler, Annie McDevitt, Michael J. Oths, Diane Walker, Thomas P. Watkins
Ada County Highway District Zone 1: undeclared
Candidates: Jim Hansen, Kara Veit
Ada County Highway District Zone 2: undeclared
Candidates: Rebecca Arnold, Alexis Pickering
Ada County Highway District Zone 5: undeclared
Candidates: Dave McKinney, Emilie Jackson-Edney
College of Western Idaho Zone 1: undeclared
Candidates: Samantha Guerro, C.A. Smyser
College of Western Idaho Zone 3: undeclared
Candidates: Mary Niland, April D. Baylon-Mendoza
College of Western Idaho Zone 5: undeclared
Candidates: Cherie Buckner-Webb