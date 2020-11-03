The races on the ballot in Ada County

By Blake Hunter and Paige Wirta

For Ada County voters, here is what is on the ballot for Election Day in Idaho.

Presidential race: undeclared

Candidates: Donald Trump (Republican, incumbent), Joe Biden (Democrat), Don Blankenship (Constitution Party), Roque De La Fuente (Independent), Brock Pierce (Independent), Kanye West (Independent), Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian)

United States Senator: undeclared

Candidates: Jim Risch (Republican, incumbent), Paulette Jordan (Democrat), Natalie Fleming (Independent), Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party)

State Elections

Idaho State Senate District 15: undeclared

Candidates: Rick Just (Democrat), Fred S. Martin (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 15A: undeclared

Candidates: Steve Berch (Democrat), David W. Hartigan (Constitution Party), Patrick E. McDonald (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 15B: undeclared

Candidates: Jake Ellis (Democrat), Codi Galloway (Republican)

Idaho State Senate District 16: undeclared

Candidates: Grant Burgoyne (Democrat), LeeJoe Lay (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 16A: undeclared

Candidates: John McCrostie (Democrat)

Idaho House of Representatives District 16B: undeclared

Candidates: Jacquelyn Davidson (Republican), Collin Nash (Democrat)

Idaho State Senate District 17: undeclared

Candidates: Ali Rabe (Democrat), Gary L. Smith (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 17A: undeclared

Candidates: John Gannon (Democrat), Brittany Love (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 17B: undeclared

Candidates: Sue Chew (Democrat), Anthony T. Dephue (Republican)

Idaho State Senator District 18: undeclared

Candidates: Mark A. Bost (Republican), Janie Ward-Engelking (Democrat)

Idaho House of Representatives District 18A: undeclared

Candidates: Gary M. Childe (Republican), Ilana Rubel (Democrat)

Idaho House of Representatives District 18B: undeclared

Candidates: Brooke Green (Dem), Pete Thomas (Republican)

Idaho State Senate District 19: undeclared

Candidates: Melissa Wintrow (Democrat), Aaron Tribble (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 19A: undeclared

Candidates: Lauren Necochea (Democrat, incumbent), Jim Feederle (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 19B: undeclared

Candidates: Chris Mathias (Democrat), James Jacobson (Republican)

Idaho State Senate District 20: undeclared

Candidates: Chuck Winder (Republican)

Idaho House of Representatives District 20A: undeclared

Candidates: Joe A. Palmer (Republican), Pat Soulliere (Democrat), Daniel S. Weston (Constitution Party)

Idaho House of Representatives District 20B: undeclared

Candidates: Samantha Hager (Democrat), James Holtzclaw (Republican)

County Elections

Ada County Board of Commissioners District 1: undeclared

Candidates: Diana Lachiondo (Democrat, incumbent), Ryan Davidson (Republican)

Ada County Board of Commissioners District 2: undeclared

Candidates: Rod W. Beck (Republican), Bill Rutherford (Democrat)

Ada County Sheriff: undeclared

Candidates: Steve Bartlett (Republican), Zackery Wagner (Democrat)

Ada County Prosecutor: undeclared

Candidates: Jan Bennetts (Republican), Ron J. Twilegar (Democrat)

Non-Partisan Ballot

Fourth Judicial District Court: undeclared

Candidates: Ransom Bailey, Christopher M. Bieter, Kire L. Dale, Andrew Ellis, Laurie A. Fortier, Theresa L. Gardunia, John T. Hawley Jr., Cathleen MacGregor Irby, Joanne Kibodeaux, David D. Manweiler, Annie McDevitt, Michael J. Oths, Diane Walker, Thomas P. Watkins

Ada County Highway District Zone 1: undeclared

Candidates: Jim Hansen, Kara Veit

Ada County Highway District Zone 2: undeclared

Candidates: Rebecca Arnold, Alexis Pickering

Ada County Highway District Zone 5: undeclared

Candidates: Dave McKinney, Emilie Jackson-Edney

College of Western Idaho Zone 1: undeclared

Candidates: Samantha Guerro, C.A. Smyser

College of Western Idaho Zone 3: undeclared

Candidates: Mary Niland, April D. Baylon-Mendoza

College of Western Idaho Zone 5: undeclared

Candidates: Cherie Buckner-Webb