Boise state wins 49-24 with Jack Sears at the helm

Drama for the Boise State Broncos began before the game against the Airforce Falcons, when Boise State announced that Hank Bachmeier did not travel to Colorado before the game for undisclosed reasons.

With Bachmeier out, the Broncos looked to recent USC transfer and redshirt-junior Jack Sears to take the helm.

While it is unknown if Bachmier tested positive for coronavirus, the team did announce that one player had tested positive earlier in the week.

Action for the Broncos began on the first offensive play of the game when Sears threw a 75-yard touchdown to wide receiver C.T. Thomas. Boise State scored in 10 seconds, making it the second week in which Boise State scored in 10 seconds or less.

“It’s been a lot of practices, it’s been a lot of summer, fall practices. It’s a great game and it’s fun, and it should be fun,” Sears said.

[Photo of Boise State playing Air Force in the 2019 football season]

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

The Falcon’s unique triple-option offense proved difficult for the Broncos in the first quarter, quickly surging back with two rushing touchdowns of their own, putting the Falcons up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Falcons finished the first quarter with 167-rushing yards.

“The triple option is always difficult,” said Head Coach Bryan Harsin. “We needed some adjustments and we made them. You just can’t simulate the triple option. The guys on the sideline were focused the entire game.

The Broncos responded by holding the Falcons to 68-rushing yards in the second quarter.

Sears looked confident completing 92% of his passes in the first half and throwing for a second touchdown to put the Broncos up 28-17 at the half, leaving the Falcons playing catch up for the rest of the game.

“Jack has always been prepared to play,” Harsin said. “He was in the last game plan and this week his role changed. I am proud of Jack and, like I said, his role changed.”

The Broncos had their first special teams touchdown of the season when returner Avery Williams took a kick back to the house for 88-yards.

“Whenever you score on special teams, time you score on special teams, that’s a big part of the game. When you play a big physical team, you pride yourself on special teams,” Williams said.

Sears finished the game with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns, proving he could be a starting caliber quarterback.

Sears will most likely be the starter, if Bachmier cannot play next week against Brigham Young University (BYU). Harsin did say he expects to have all of his players available for next week.

Redshirt-freshman running back Tyler Crowe had his first-career reception for 15-yards and his first two rushes for 14-yards.

When the final whistle blew, the Broncos had the advantage at 49-30, leaving them at a record of 2-0.

The Broncos next competition will be Nov. 6, against no. 11 ranked BYU. This will be the Broncos first game against a nationally ranked opponent.