Today is the last day to early vote in Idaho before Election Day on Nov. 3

Early voting at the Basque Center ends on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m., and a mobile voting truck will be at the Lake Hazel Library in Boise until 5 p.m. Idaho allows same-day registration, making the process easier for those who want to vote.

The Basque Center downtown is doing early voting for Ada County, and the process takes less than 20 minutes and less than 10 minutes for those already registered. To register the day of, make sure to bring an ID and proof of residency.

For Idaho native, Ashley Rose, who has lived in Idaho her entire life, moving to Boise in 2008, the voting process is one she is familiar with.

“It was a very simple process for me. All I had to do was simply walk in and show my ID,” Rose said. “That’s it. It’s so easy.”

Rose will be working a polling station on the day of the election and wanted to make sure she was able to get her vote in before Election Day. Historically, polling station workers have been of an older population, but a group that is also at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

“A lot of them are choosing, rightfully so, to stay home,” Rose said. “And so I think the younger population is duly stepping up to volunteer at this time.”

Voting is a right and Rose believes college students should take action and make change happen.

“The world is theirs more than anyone else and young people and they really need to decide what is happening,” Rose said. “I am just so grateful I get to vote, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Currently, 45,694 people have done early-voting in Idaho, which is slightly less compared to the 47,616 in the 2016 general election. However, 187,358 absentee ballots have been requested since Sept. 16. To vote on Election Day, find where your polling place is here.