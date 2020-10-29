The Arbiter staff wins several awards at the National Media Convention

Over the weekend, The Arbiter staff won eight awards at the 2020 National Media Convention from Oct. 22 to 24. The virtual National Media Convention, held in-person normally, had university journalism programs and outlets from across the country attend the event.

With over 7,000 award submissions and three separate award ceremonies, The Arbiter won awards in several categories.

College Media Association (CMA) Pinnacle Awards (for 2019-2020)

1st place for Best Rate Card/Media Kit

by Maddie Ceglecki, ’20, Tessa Bishop, ’19, Taylor Humby, ’19, and Mackenzie Hudson

Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Pacemaker Awards (for 2019-2020)

2nd place for Advertising Brochure/Rate Card

by Maddie Ceglecki, ’20, Tessa Bishop, ’19, Taylor Humby, ’19, and Mackenzie Hudson

4th place for Design of the Year – Illustration

by Wyatt Wurtenberger, ’20 for Meet the President cover

Honorable Mention for Photo of the Year – Sports Game/Action Photo

by Mackenzie Hudson

Honorable Mention for the Ernie Pyle Human-Interest Profile

by Michelle Johnson, ’20 for Making a discovery: How Julianna Ramirez used her passion for science to find success

National College Media Convention Best in Show Awards (for Fall 2020)

2nd place for 4-year less than weekly Newspaper

The Arbiter staff for the COVID-19 Issue

Published August 27, 2020

3rd place for Election Reporting

by Blake Hunter for The Political Impact of Gen Z

2nd place for Rate Card/Media Kit (for 2019-2020)

by Maddie Ceglecki, ’20, Sarah Schmid, Anna Noto, Taylor Humby, ’19 and Mackenzie Hudson