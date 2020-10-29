Friday, 30 October 2020
Trending
Idaho moves into the final stage of rebound plan Remembering John Freemuth’s legacy at Boise State and beyond Black Lives Matter rallies call for defunding of Boise Police and reallocation of city funds Boise State to cut baseball, swimming and diving due to the economic effects of COVID-19 Student Diversity and Inclusion issues statement acknowledging harm of the transgender and non-binary communities
Culture

The Arbiter staff wins several awards at the National Media Convention

By
0
1
Share
Photo by Drew Marshall

Over the weekend, The Arbiter staff won eight awards at the 2020 National Media Convention from Oct. 22 to 24. The virtual National Media Convention, held in-person normally, had university journalism programs and outlets from across the country attend the event.

With over 7,000 award submissions and three separate award ceremonies, The Arbiter won awards in several categories.

College Media Association (CMA) Pinnacle Awards (for 2019-2020)

1st place for Best Rate Card/Media Kit

by Maddie Ceglecki, ’20, Tessa Bishop, ’19, Taylor Humby, ’19, and Mackenzie Hudson

Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Pacemaker Awards (for 2019-2020)

2nd place for Advertising Brochure/Rate Card

by Maddie Ceglecki, ’20, Tessa Bishop, ’19, Taylor Humby, ’19, and Mackenzie Hudson

4th place for Design of the Year – Illustration

by Wyatt Wurtenberger, ’20 for Meet the President cover

Honorable Mention for Photo of the Year – Sports Game/Action Photo

by Mackenzie Hudson

Honorable Mention for the Ernie Pyle Human-Interest Profile

by Michelle Johnson, ’20 for Making a discovery: How Julianna Ramirez used her passion for science to find success

National College Media Convention Best in Show Awards (for Fall 2020)

2nd place for 4-year less than weekly Newspaper

The Arbiter staff for the COVID-19 Issue

Published August 27, 2020

3rd place for Election Reporting

by Blake Hunter for The Political Impact of Gen Z

2nd place for Rate Card/Media Kit (for 2019-2020)

by Maddie Ceglecki, ’20, Sarah Schmid, Anna Noto, Taylor Humby, ’19 and Mackenzie Hudson

Photo of a woman reading The Arbiter newspaper
[Photo of a woman reading the award winning issue of The Arbiter]
Photo by Drew Marshall | The Arbiter
0
1
Share
Related posts
ArtCulture

Opportunity, isolation and tools for connection: what art can provide during a pandemic

By
When people think of drag, they might think of sassy colloquialism, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or of…
Read more
0
4
Share
Campus CultureCulture

Public Safety focuses on science, utilizes volunteers to encourage community COVID-19 compliance

By
Returning to campus in August 2020 required immense coordination to ensure safety and low rates of…
Read more
0
2
Share
Culture

How does camera usage affect the Zoom learning experience?

By
Like many other universities, Boise State was confronted with tough decisions regarding the dynamics…
Read more
0
6
Share
Newsletter
Stay up-to-date

Sign up for updates from the Arbiter and get the most up-to-date news!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *