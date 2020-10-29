Students rally for sexual assault transparency and resources

On Oct. 28, students and community members gathered outside the Boise State Administration Building on campus in an effort to hold the unviersity accountable for sexual assault cases involving students that have happened on or near campus.

The rally had guest speakers from Boise State Gender Equity Center, Faces of Hope and Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, as well as students speakers. The rally ended with a march around campus.

Paloma Silva, senior sociology major, organized the event and believes Boise State lacks preventive measures, transparency, support and justice for victims and survivors of sexual assault.

“I’ve been here at Boise State for four years now, never have I ever seen anything about where you can find resources, it’s very quiet and hidden or thrown under the rug [on campus], there’s nothing being done,” Silva said.

Silva is also concerned about the seemingly lack of consequences for the perpetrators involved in the cases.

“What is being done to them? What is their consequence? We need to know about that,” Silva said.

Angel Mora-Carillo, a senior political science major and co-organizer of the rally, explained that they see this as an opportunity for Boise State to improve.

“It is important to remember that there is always improvement to be done, hard conversations to be had and this rally is the introduction to a new intersectional conversation for Boise State University to do just that; to be better and to do better,” Mora-Carillo said.

Mora-Carillo said they had three goals in mind when organizing this rally.

“The goal of the event was to call on Boise State administration to know that what is being done is not enough. It’s surface level,” Moral- Carillo said. “Another goal was to create a space for those who had capacity to speak to be heard in a way that is, and was, restorative. I would consider that justice on the lowest scale. Another goal was to bring resources to the students, to close that gap of accessibility.”

Devin Foster, a senior psychology major and speaker at the event, wants Boise State to listen and take action. Foster, sees a big problem with students who blame the victims, yet does not realize they are doing it.

“We take a course as freshmen on drinking, alcohol and drugs. Where is the sexual assault education?” Foster said.

Mora-Carillo wants students to do their part, take action and hold Boise State leaders accountable.

“Email and call our President Marlene Tromp, email our Title IX representative, demand more education regarding gender-based violence in our UF 100 and UF 200 courses,” Mora-Carillo said. “The reform needed to combat gender-based violence is extensive. It is intersectional and needs a lens that holds sympathy and trust for our survivors at Boise State University.”



More information on Boise State sexual assault safety resources and prevention measures, can be found here.