Friday, 30 October 2020
Student guide to 2020 election events in Boise

As the presidential election inches closer every day, students are looking for ways to participate in this election. Below is a compiled list of events.

Election day is Nov. 3. Share your voice and go vote!

Friday, Oct. 30

Boise State University will hold a panel of bi-partisan leaders to discuss the topic “Conviction and Conversation in Contested Times.” The panel will take place via Zoom from 12-1 pm on Friday, Oct. 30. The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register.

The Frank Church Lecture series is hosting “Fridays with Frank Webinar: Elections Have Consequences.” It will feature Donna Edwards, former demoncratic congresswoman, Dennis Roos, former repbulican congressman and Larry LaRocco, former U.S. representative. The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register. 

Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. If you want to vote early, make sure you have done so by this time.

Monday, Nov. 2

The City Club of Boise will be hosting an event dedicated to navigating election day. It will take place Monday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. Experts in national journalism, political science and media literacy will speak. The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register. 

Tuesday, Nov. 3 

The ExtraMile Arena on Boise State’s campus will be a polling location on Election Day. Students should find their polling location by entering their address on the Ada County elections website. Here is how to safely vote in person.  

Individuals may vote in Ada county between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Ada County clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

Don Day and BoiseDev will be hosting a live Ada and Canyon county election coverage event from 9-11 p.m. Click here to learn more. 

Idaho Dispatch will be hosting a livestream that will cover the general election, beginning at 6 p.m. Click here to learn more. 

Wednesday, Nov. 4 

The Boise State Gender Equity Center will be hosting a safe space where students can come to process the results of the election. It will be facilitated by Dr. Mike Cutler of University Counseling Services. The time of the event is to be announced, and the link will be available via Engage the day of. 

Thursday, Nov. 5 

The Center for Teaching and Learning is hosting a virtual event for election dialogue. It will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 2 p.m. Be part of this event here.

Tuesday, Nov. 10
Dr. Mike Cutler of University Counseling Services will be hosting a post-election conversation via Zoom. Email kaysiparke@boisestate.edu to sign up.

