Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Trending
Idaho moves into the final stage of rebound plan Boise State to cut baseball, swimming and diving due to the economic effects of COVID-19 Student Diversity and Inclusion issues statement acknowledging harm of the transgender and non-binary communities Remembering John Freemuth’s legacy at Boise State and beyond Black Lives Matter rallies call for defunding of Boise Police and reallocation of city funds
FootballSports & Rec

Boise State football adapts practices and routines to maintain health and safety

By
0
0
Share
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson

The college football world has been flipped upside down this year, typical workouts, practices, meetings and other team events are now different from anything staff or players have experienced.

Ever changing health and safety guidelines have brought new challenges to the athletes and staff. One of the most prominent changes is the requirement to wear face coverings while at practice.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect our vision at all, unless you have a visor and it’s fogging up,” said junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir. “Gets tough breathing through [the mask], but it’s not too bad.”

[Photo of the Steuckle Sky Center at Albertsons Stadium on Boise State campus]
Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

The Mountain West Conference requires that all student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other staff be tested three times a week. 

The Mountain West has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to help facilitate the testing process. Boise State football now has access to rapid result tests to help the athletic program discover positive tests quicker in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson is tasked with moving the conference in the right direction. 

“The rapid testing element was critical for us to provide an effective solution for our athletes, coaches, officials and event staff,” Thompson said.

The President Chair of the Mountain West Dr. Mary Papazian believes the rapid testing has answered the main concern of playing college football.

“The availability of rapid testing addresses one of the main concerns that was expressed by our Board, the Mountain West Health and Safety Advisory Committee, as well as by student-athletes and coaches,” Papazian said.

Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin feels comfortable with the new health and safety measures that have been enforced by the conference. 

“I believe in the people that are making the decisions medically. I think we will get better and things will continue to improve,” Harsin said.

Harsin believes that there could be a silver lining in dealing with extra safety protocols. He cites the increased amount of responsibility in players and coaches as something that will be beneficial to the program in the short term and down the road.

“As a player, and even as a coach you can’t tune out,” Harsin said. “You have to be locked in. You got to know your assignment. You’ve got to know roles. You may need to know several roles on the team. If that becomes your role in the game because we lose somebody through testing, you’re still able to go out there and compete.”

0
0
Share
Related posts
FootballSports & Rec

Boise State Broncos keep up morale for a strong win despite an empty stadium

By
An eerie feeling fell over Albertsons Stadium on the evening of Oct. 24. Without having Bronco…
Read more
0
3
Share
Sports & Rec

Boise State wins 42-13 in season opener

By
Boise State football kicked off for the first time in 308 days. The Broncos took on the Utah State…
Read more
0
2
Share
FootballSports & Rec

Boise State football season preview

By
After the back and forth throughout the months before football was originally supposed to begin and…
Read more
0
0
Share
Newsletter
Stay up-to-date

Sign up for updates from the Arbiter and get the most up-to-date news!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *