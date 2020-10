On Oct. 26, Dr. Tony Roark, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, announced their plans for spring break 2021.

According to the email sent to students, Boise State’s spring semester will start Jan. 11, 2021 as planned. Spring break has been moved to April 12 to April 16 and all classes after break will be delivered remotely.



More information on dates for the spring semester can be found on Boise State’s spring 2021 Academic Calendar Page.