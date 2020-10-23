Boise State football season preview

After the back and forth throughout the months before football was originally supposed to begin and all that has happened in 2020, Boise State football is back on Oct. 24. Throughout the last several months, Bronco football has been postponed, canceled and now reinstated with a modified schedule.

The Broncos began the first few days of team camp not knowing whom they would play and when. On Oct. 1, the Mountain West released a conference-wide schedule informing teams of their upcoming opponents.

Boise State will play an eight-game schedule consisting of seven Mountain West opponents and one non-conference game against BYU. The conference championship game will be held on Dec. 19.

Jeff Schmedding is entering his second year as defensive coordinator for the Broncos. In his first year, Boise State finished in the top 15 nationally with 37 team sacks and the top 25 in scoring defense with 20.6 points per game.

“On the field, it’s a 1-0 mindset and I know that’s what Coach Harsin always preaches and it’s true especially this year,” Schmedding said. “There are so many unexpected things and changes we can’t control, so if you’re not in that mindset you are going to wear yourself out thinking about things you can’t control.”

[Photo of Boise State Broncos being led onto the blue field before their game against University of Hawaii last season in 2019]

Photo by Mackenzie Hudson | The Arbiter

Boise State has hosted the last two Mountain West championships showcasing their regular season success. Defensive back Tyreque Jones shared some of the team goals in a media session.

“We’re not gonna treat this season any different than we would treat any other season,” Jones said. ”[We] still want to make a Mountain West championship and a bowl game if possible. I would say that our culture is still strong and we want to hold on to what’s been working for us.”

Boise State started three quarterbacks for the first time last season. As a starter, true freshman Hank Bachmeier led the Broncos to a 6-0 start before getting injured in Hawaii.

Jack Sears, a four-star quarterback recruit of the 2017 recruiting class transferred to Boise State back in May leaving the coaching staff with a decision as to who should be the signal-caller.

“Right now, Hank, in the pecking order, he’s been taking the first reps,” said Head coach Bryan Harsin. “We’re working through some of Chase’s things right now just with him being healthy and all that. Andy Peters and Cade Fennegan have actually gotten more reps and that’s been good for those guys. Obviously, Jack is getting quite a bit in there with Hank as well.”