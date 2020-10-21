Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey steps down

Boise State University Director of Athletics Curt Apsey announced today he would be stepping down to transition into a university-level fundraising position.

“It has been a privilege for me to be a part of Boise State Athletics for the past 21 years, both as an athletic director and senior level administrator,” Apsey said. “I am extremely grateful to have been able to work with such incredible people while serving our amazing student-athletes that wore the Blue and Orange. I want to thank each of them for being so committed to the student-athlete experience both academically and athletically.”

Apsey joined Boise State in 1998 as senior associate athletic director. He headed the “Initiative for Athletic Excellence” campaign, to improve and expand athletic facilities.

Those included the Caven-Williams Indoor Sports Complex ($10 million, 2006), the Stueckle Sky Center ($37 million, 2008), the Arguinchona Basketball Complex ($3 million, 2011) and the Bleymaier Football Center ($22 million, 2013).

During Apsey’s tenure as athletic director, eight athletics programs combined for 18 conference championships, two including football , four gymnastics , two men’s cross country , two soccer , two softball, swimming & diving , four women’s basketball and volleyball.

Dr. Marlene Tromp became Boise State’s president in 2019, working with Aspey for a little more than one year.

“On behalf of our entire Boise State University community, I want to thank Curt Apsey for the tremendous role that he has played in helping our student-athletes achieve unparalleled successes over the past five years,” Tromp said. “In this new role, he will continue to work on behalf of our athletics department but also can put his tremendous skill set to work for our entire university during this critical time.”

With Apsey stepping down, Boise State will begin a nationwide search to fill the position.

Boise State’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Planning and Capital Projects Bob Carney will serve as interim director of athletics.

Carney joined the department in 2005, earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State in 2008, and his master’s in athletic leadership in 2018. Carney developed bids for hosting postseason competition, including the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

“I have a long history with Boise State and am determined to make sure our department continues its successes across the board as Dr. Tromp seeks a permanent replacement for athletic director,” Carney said.