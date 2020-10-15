The Outdoor Program helps students discover and explore Idaho

With in-person events being canceled, some students feel trapped and have been searching for alternative ways to stay active.

Even though the Outdoor Program looks different this semester due to campus COVID-19 safety guidelines, the program is still helping students become more involved in recreational activities.

The rock climbing wall at the Rec, rental equipment such as climbing gear or camping gear and trips to scenic locations are all offered to students.

The Outdoor Program is responsible for backpacking trips to the Grand Canyon and the Lost Coast of California and overnight trips that could include backpacking, kayaking, snowshoeing and hiking. The program opens opportunities for students to meet others, and allows them to stay active, see more of Boise and get off of campus.

Christopher D’onofrio, a junior global studies major, started working with the Outdoor Program in 2017.

“One of my favorite trips is the full moon snowshoe hike we did up in bogus. There is no better feeling than sharing warm drinks late at night after some hiking and taking in the views,” D’onofrio wrote.

[Photo of Boise State students participating in a stand-up paddle board training]

Photo courtesy of Sydney Chandler

Despite COVID-19, the Outdoor Program has continued doing day trips to get students out in nature and around Boise. In an effort to keep participants and staff safe, the trips look a bit different this year.

Trips are now shorter in length in order to reduce contact time. Day trips currently range from two to five hours, but students can still participate in trips exploring downtown Boise, paddleboarding, hiking, mountain biking or river rafting, according to Outdoor Program Coordinator Jordan Frank

“We still get to go outside and play,” Frank said. “Being outside, maintaining a six feet distance and wearing a face-covering when within that six feet distance really keeps us able to do a lot of local activities. It has made us appreciate the simple things.”

The Outdoor Program also helps facilitate new programs and team building exercises. However, until further notice, most of the new programs and team building will be done virtually. There are still plenty of opportunities for in person activities, Frank noted, and the Rec is still open for students to use.

The rental center is open, and students have the option to remain in their vehicle to get their gear, if they choose. An employee of the Outdoor Program will bring the rental equipment straight to students’ cars for a contactless pick up.

Grace Beltaramo is a junior interdisciplinary studies major who works with the Outdoor Program. Beltaramo works with students to ensure they are comfortable and educated on what they are doing.

The Outdoor Program trips are a way for students to get involved and get off of campus, according to Frank. For more information about upcoming trips and opportunities through the Outdoor Program, visit their website.

“Access is huge for us,” Beltaramo said. “We accommodate everyone. Even if students have limited functions we work with students with gear to help them be able to do it. We did an adaptive climbing program last year where kids with disabilities came in and were able to climb. People are so willing to teach you. If you don’t know, just ask.”

