BREAKING: Boise State announces additional furloughs for faculty into 2021

Boise State University announced more furloughs are imminent, following the financial setbacks the coronavirus pandemic has brought.

In a memo sent to the university, Tony Roark, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said that furloughs are for faculty who did not participate in the early summer furloughs due to being off contract.

The university highlighted $15 million in refunds issued and lost revenue for 2020, excluding athletics. It also emphasized the $8 million in COVID-related expenses.

Boise State received $10 million in institutional CARES Act funding and said the summer furloughs saved the university $2 million.

The furlough period will run from Nov. 15 through April 30, 2021 and will apply to faculty on a nine or 11 month contract earning at least $40,000 per year. The furlough days range from 4-10 days. Those on a 12-month contract also have the ability to opt in.

“This news regarding the need to implement faculty furloughs may not come as a great surprise to you, as unwelcome as it is. Nonetheless, please know it is not a decision that was made lightly,” Roark wrote. “I recognize the real impact that unpaid time away from work has on individuals and on families who are already experiencing great strain.”