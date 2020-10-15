Friday, 16 October 2020
Boise Culture

Boise Fall events: safely get out of the house and explore Idaho

By
Photo by Marius Ciocirlan

College students everywhere have had a difficult time finding things to do during the pandemic. The City of Boise has a lot of activities to offer for students who are looking for ways to get out as the weather gets colder and the fall season sets in. Stay up to date on events you can attend! 

[Photo of people waling around a pumpkin patch]
Photo by Marius Ciocirlan | Unsplash

Linder Farms:

Linder Farms is Boise State’s official corn maze. Here you can enjoy activities such as roaming the corn maze, picking out the perfect pumpkin or going around on a hayride. Linder Farms will be open until Oct. 31. Enjoy it while you can, as this will be the last year that they are open.

The Old Penitentiary – Paranormal Prison

If you are interested in the paranormal, the Old Penitentiary has the perfect event for you. The Old Penitentiary is putting on a showing of their film “Paranormal Prison.” This film was recorded at the penitentiary, where two paranormal investigators stayed over night. The film will be shown Oct. 9, 10, 23 and 24.

Walkabout Boise

The City of Boise has a fascinating history. Every Saturday at 11 a.m., the Basque Museum is hosting an hour and a half guided walking tour through Boise. Participants can plan on learning 150 years of history through architecture. This is a great way to get to know Boise.

Fall Harvest Festival

The Idaho Botanical Gardens (IBG) is a Boise must. For the month of October, IBG is hosting a Fall Harvest Festival every Saturday. Each week will have a different fall-related event. 

Oct. 17 – Harry Potter Movie Night 

Oct. 17 – Live Music

Oct. 31 – Halloween costume parade

Create your own glass pumpkin

Boise Art Glass is hosting a glass blowing event. This event will take place Oct. 13 and Oct. 20. This event will allow participants to create their own glass glow in the dark pumpkin. The event costs $65.

Poetry Slam at Even Stevens

Every second Tuesday of the month, Even Stevens hosts a poetry slam event. All levels are welcome to share their writing. If you are not familiar, poetry slam is a form of performance poetry. Visit Even Stevens on Oct. 14 for this event.

Boo at Night – Boise Zoo

Boo at Night is a chance to experience Boise Zoo at night. This event takes place every weekend during the month of October. Boise Zoo is also looking for volunteers to help out during this event. It is a chance to experience the zoo with less people and in the evening.

