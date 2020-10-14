Virtual Career Fair held by Boise State Career Center

The Boise State Career Fair is set to be held entirely online. The Career Services has advised students to create a handshake account to choose their sessions.

Students need to set-up their sessions with the employers they would like to meet with on the day of the fair. This can be done on handshake for both day one and Day two of the fair.

Graphic by Jordan Barno

Creating a profile will offer the chance of getting recruited by the employers students want to work for and will be the key to finding jobs and internships that are right for them..

Brooke Thompson is a junior human resource management major and a Boise State Career Services ambassador. For Thompson and her coworkers, transitioning to a virtual format means new technology and areas for their team to learn and set up.

“Students will still be able to interact and engage with employers, but do so in a safer environment. Due to the virtual nature of the semester, the fair will span two days — Oct. 14 and 15 allowing students to attend either or both days,” Thompson said.

Group sessions will be 30-minutes long with the employer and a group of students. One-on-one sessions are 10 minutes long for students to talk directly with the employer and student providing them with an excellent networking opportunity.

With this year’s fair being virtual, it means there is no waiting in line to talk with recruiters. To find out more information on the upcoming event go to the Boise State website.

Keep in mind the Career Fair is open to all students and alumni no matter your progress. Thompson added, “Employers are looking to hire across the board with both jobs and internship opportunities. There are both regional and national employers attending.”