Boise Tax March advocates for transparency in government

Similar to the Women’s March, a sister Tax March will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m. the Idaho State Capitol, corresponding with the many national Tax Marches occurring the same day.

The march is a response to President Donald Trump’s decision to not release his tax returns. Organizers and participants of the march are advocating for Congress to subpoena Trump’s tax returns, according to the primary organizer and freshman kinesiology major, Jackson Bindner. Bindner and others organizers hope this march will bring attention to the importance of transparency in government.

“Our march is called, ‘Transparency in Government’—that’s the blanket term for it,” Bindner said. “We want to know who we’re hiring, where their money is and what their goals are behind the curtain. If this becomes a new norm where we don’t see the president’s tax returns, then we don’t know where the President sits monetarily.”

Bindner came up with the idea for the Boise Tax March back in January after he attended the Women’s March. In February, organization efforts began picking up when more people joined Bindner in planning this event.

According to Bindner, the combination of President Trump not releasing his tax returns, and potential secret deals with Russia, led to the Tax March’s initiative.

The creative director for Boise’s Tax March is Lindsey Olsen, a teacher from Emmett, Idaho. According to Olsen, she is in charge of creating a “cohesive visual message and design ideas for the march.”

Olsen is hoping to create a “maker culture,” through the posters and branding of the Tax March—similar to that of the Women’s March. She believes this will help bring attention to the lack of transparency in the U.S. Government.

“People need to know what is happening in local and federal government—that we has taxpayers and constituents have a right to know what’s going on,” Olsen said.

There will be three primary speakers at the Tax March, according to co-organizer Michelle Guy.

The first speaker will be Ilana Rubel—District 18 Representative and Assistant Minority Leader in the Idaho Statehouse—who will discuss the constitutional basis for releasing one’s tax returns. The second will be Susan Eastlake—a retired CPA who will talk about what we can learn from a tax return. The third will be Chase Johnson, a diplomatic speaker who resided in Russia for many years and will speak about Russia and its potential connection to the Trump Administration.

The speeches will end with local activist groups explaining how to get more involved and what people can do to create change.

“This is a non-partisan issue with transparency in government,” Olsen said. “Everyone wanted to come together. We don’t want to have a message that’s strongly personal. The message that we ended up putting together was one of honesty and patriotism.”

The Tax March will take place at 12 p.m. in front of the Idaho State Capitol.