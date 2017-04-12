Boise State Weight Lifting Club hosts Lift for Leukemia

Boise State’s Weight Lifting Club extended their involvement by organizing a fundraiser called Lift for Leukemia on Saturday, April 8 at Verdant Crossfit in Boise, dedicated to raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The LLS is an organization that focuses on cancer research and patient access.

Lift for Leukemia was the first ever event of its kind for the club. Members reached out to different local businesses and franchises, including Nutrishop, to get sponsorship. At the conclusion of the fundraiser, participants gathered at Verdant Crossfit to exercise and do weight lifting challenges.

“In one section we will have three weightlifters, three different weights and three judges judging them,” said Olivia Ottinger, senior kinesiology major.

All of the funds gathered will be going to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, according to Matt Gasparro, senior kinesiology and pre-med major.

“When I founded the club, I wanted students to meet friends. Now, I want to create an event that gives back to the community, while continuing to bring us together,” said Gasparro.

The event was very successful according to participant Garrett Meyer, a senior information technology management major.

“Our original goal was $1,000, but we met that before they even started with the help of donations. Then the new goal was $1,500, which we have also met,” Gasparro said.

The money has been raised mainly through the help of local businesses this year, according to Ottinger.

“Our new goal for future charity fundraisers is to get a sponsor that will donate per-weight lifted,” Ottinger said.