King Kendrick needs to remember what it’s like to not be a king

Almost everyone can agree Kendrick Lamar is currently one of the best rappers alive.

From his rhymes to his logistic thoughts, Lamar heightens everyone’s sense of awareness on current societal situations. I believe in some aspects it is dividing sections of our society, although he believes it is bringing everyone together.

For example, in Lamar’s newest release “Humble,” Lamar is quoted with the lyrics, “I’m so f—– sick and tired of photoshop, show me somethin’ natural like afro on Richard Pryor / Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks / Still will take you down right on your mama’s couch in Polo socks, ayy.”

While some women praised the rapper for showing women in their natural selves, others were offended that the only light that he showed women in is their looks.

“I honestly don’t care for Kendrick. I like my misogyny blatant and blasting over a trap beat. Not covered in a dashiki and incense.” tweeted Chicago writer Jasmine Sanders. “You guys just can’t handle that people (namely women) don’t like Kendrick despite his benevolent, incense coated misogyny.”

Many other women have tweeted similar statements, leading to backlash and arguments making cases for both sides of the spectrum.

Aaron Williams, a writer for Uproxx news, has some very insightful views when it comes to women’s looks in society.

“The majority of magazine editors, television and movie producers, marketing and advertising bigwigs have always been, and still are, men. It wasn’t women who decided that every glossy paper image of feminine beauty needed to be airbrushed and hairless, dead-eyed, straight-haired and light-skinned, just curvy enough.”

In another recent Lamar release, “The Heart Part 4,” Lamar says, “The whole world gone mad/ Bodies is addin’ up, market’s about to crash/ N—s is fake rich, bitches is fake bad/ Blacks that act white, whites that do the dab.”

Lamar is calling out disingenuous people and cultural appropriators as reasons for our decline in society, but what Lamar fails to realize is that these social constructs that have been formed in our society are the real reasons for this decline.

According to dictionary.com, a social construct is defined as, “a social mechanism, phenomenon, or category created and developed by society; a perception of an individual, group, or idea that is ‘constructed’ through cultural or social practice.”

While we are defining words there is one other I would like to point out.

Race is defined as, “a socially constructed category of identification based on physical characteristics, ancestry, historical affiliation, or shared culture,” according to dictionary.com.

I believe that what Lamar is attempting to do is correct, but his execution is slightly misconstrued. These social constructs that have been created in our society need to be demolished, in order for us to move to a more peaceful society.

In a 2015 BET Awards performance, Lamar stood atop a police car rapping verses, “We hate the po-po, wanna kill us dead in the street fo sho.”

While yes, there have been horrific crimes of police brutality and violence, this is another example of Lamar putting police into a social construct. If society continues to generalize and stereotype each other, instead of logically discussing the true values behind their ideologies, we will continue to get no where and in turn continue to cause a greater divide.

Sitting at the top of the throne gives you a great view of whats below, but now Lamar is disconnecting to former listeners because he is not in their shoes anymore.