Joey Bada$$ album is modern activist hip-hop at its finest

Joey Bada$$’s “All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” is a sign of the times. The 22-year-old MC proves age is nothing but a number in this culturally aware and sensitive album.

Joey does not sugarcoat. He holds “Amerikkka” accountable for failing to accept its history or acknowledge how themes like racism and discrimination still affect our country today. In many ways, this album showcases Joey’s voice not only as a rapper, but as an activist as well.

“All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” is full of criticisms regarding the current state of affairs from an authentic voice about what it is like to be a minority in “Amerikkka.” With tracks titled “LAND OF THE FREE,” “SUPER PREDATOR” and “AMERIKKKAN IDOL,” Joey tackles a wide spectrum of topics with ease by relying on his own experience with these issues.

The unique balance of “All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” creates a reflective experience on earlier hip-hop that focused more on lyrics with meaning and purpose complemented with soulful beats. While the lyrical content is heavy, Joey matches this by staying true to his sound. He incorporates a 90s-era rap vibe that leaves listeners feeling calm in the midst of his powerful delivery. Joey is accompanied with other rap greats including J.Cole, Styles P and ScHoolboy Q, who are also known for instilling this method of rap in their careers.

“All-Amerikkkan Bada$$” is not meant to be taken lightly and is for the socially-conscious.