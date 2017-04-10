Boise State’s Track and Field Season Underway

Boise State’s outdoor track & field season started this past weekend when the team competed in the Stanford Invitational and San Francisco State Distance Carnival.

The goal for Boise State isn’t to win every event and every race, but to put athletes in the best position to achieve their individuals goals, such as regionals, or even nationals for some of the athletes according to pole vaulter, Camden Soddard.

Boise State had many find individual success at both the Stanford innovational and the San Francisco State Distance Carnival.

Stoddard finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of 16-0.75, a personal record for him.

“The biggest thing is it’s a buildup; the biggest thing with sprinters (is) you want a certain amount of races under your belt going into a championship race. A sprinter will want anywhere from nine to 11 races, or top speed training events before they get to the championship just to make sure their muscles are fine and their training is fine right before they get to a big competition,” said Stoddard.

In the Stanford Invitational Drew Lindsley won his first event since starting his collegiate career. He won the discus due to his best throw ever of 160-09 (49.0m). Fernando Martinez got second place in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.75. Sadi Henderson also did well in the 400m, placing third with a time of 55.52. Amy Pfaff place eighth in the 400m with a time of 58.28.

Taj Dorsett ran a 12.44 in the 100m which was fast enough to take 12th in the competition, while Kevin Kettererling competed in multiple field events. He placed 12th in discuss, and 13th in shot-put, throwing a 125-11 in discus and a 40-9 in shot-put. Cameron Wrout also placed twentieth in the 200m with a time of 23.13.

Boise State’s sprinters performed phenomenal at the Stanford invitational.

In the 100m, Alexandru Terpezan placed third and Bryce Kirby placed fourth, with times of 10.678 and 10.680 respectively. In the 200m Dusty Fisher got second with a time of 21.35. Terpezan got fourth with a time of 21.51. Kirby got sixth with a time of 21.63.

Lindsley got fifth in the discus with a throw of 148-3. Freshman Emily Stiles got 11th in Javelin in her first meet with a throw of 111-10.

Boise State just finished competing in the Sun Angle Classic this past week.

“Some of us are from Phoenix, so this meet is a homecoming. You always want to jump well, throw far or run fast in front of your friends and family,” said Stoddard.

Boise State had other athletes placed at the Sun Angle class this week. Henderson broke the school record for the 800m when she ran a 2:04.39 in the premier race that featured professional runners and some of the best college athletes. It was the fifth-fastest time in Mountain West history. Lindsey got second in the discus with a throw of 161-1.75, which was a personal record.

Boise State had many more athletes that placed and their results can be seen online at Boise State’s athletic page. The Broncos are in action again April 13 to 15 when they compete in the Bryan Clay Invitational and Mt. SAC Relays in Southern California.