Beach Volleyballs only home matches of the season end in a split

After a four week break from tournament play, the Boise State Beach Volleyball team returned to play a pair of matches Friday, April 7 against Sacramento State and Oregon. In the only home matches of the season, the Broncos were led by junior Sierra Nobley and sophomore Sabryn Roberts who won both of their matches.

After failing to beat Sacramento State in the first set of games—losing 3-2—Boise State rallied to beat Oregon 3-2.

Earning splits on the day were Jaymee-Lee Bulda and Laney Hayes, Maddy O’ Donnell and Maddi Osburn, and Janell Walley and Emily Sullivan.

Boise State had an early lead against Sacramento with Bulda and Hayes, and Nobley and Roberts defeated their opponents, putting the Broncos up 2-1. Unfortunately, the final two matches didn’t fall in Boise State’s favor, with two very close losses being the difference.

In the last set of games, Boise State bounced back to defeat Oregon 3-2. After falling early down 0-2 games, the Broncos rallied to win the final 3 matches to give them the win. Turning the tides for the Broncos were Nobley and Roberts, who are 5-1 as a tandem this year. The final two wins were captured by Walley and Sullivan and O’Donnell and Osburn, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.

“I was pleased overall with how the team performed today,” said Head Coach Shawn Garus. “We have some work to do before we head to Stanford next week but overall it was a good day for Bronco volleyball.”

This leaves the Broncos with a 4-2 record overall for the season. The team travels to Stanford, California, on the Friday, April 14 to continue their season against Oregon, California and Stanford.