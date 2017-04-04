New downtown stadium, could be an option for Boise State Baseball, Soccer

St. Luke’s Health Systems has agreed to sell 11 acres in Downtown Boise on Americana Boulevard and Shoreline drive that will be the home of a brand new, $41 million stadium for the Boise Hawks and a professional soccer team.

The fine print of the deal has not been finalized, but the deal is currently a “non-binding letter of intent,” St. Luke’s spokeswoman Anita Kissee told the Idaho Statesman.

Greenstone Properties, a real estate firm based in Atlanta, has bought the land and ground breaking is expected to begin in summer of 2018.

The stadium could be used for Boise State athletics, and the signing has many believing the university could be getting closer to adding a baseball team.

“For Boise State Baseball this would be an important role in getting a Division I team. A good facility will be able to draw more talent to Boise,” said Scott Lyness, a three year player for Boise State’s current Club Baseball team.

When Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey was hired back in the summer of 2015, Apsey had high hopes of adding a baseball team. But after looking at cost, the idea didn’t seem viable in the near future.

A month ago, on Idaho Sports Talk with Caves & Prater, Apsey said the stadium would make them at least take a look at what a baseball program would cost now because when they were previously looking at adding a baseball team, they were planning for one without having a stadium.

Now, the downtown stadium could be an option and the Boise State Club team has laid the groundwork for success with back to back appearances in the Regional Tournament, showing baseball can succeed in the Treasure Valley.

In 2017, the Broncos bring a younger roster and are 4-5-1. The tie though, came to University of Oregon, the No. 5 team in the nation.

“We have a good chance of making it back and making some noise in the tournament,” Lyness said. “We demonstrate being a classy organization when we travel and when we host teams. We know we are representing Boise State and we want to make sure we are doing the school justice by our performances.”

The club baseball team already has a relationship with the Boise Hawks, they play all of their home games at the Hawks ballpark, Memorial Stadium. But the facility is a tad outated despite recent upgrades over the last few years.

The stadium opened in 1989 and is located in Garden City, Idaho.

The new complex would also make way for a professional soccer team and could also be the home of the Boise State women’s soccer team. Women’s lacrosse at Boise State could also be an option to utilize the facility.