Talkin’ Broncos sweeps the sweepstakes in unprecedented win

The Boise State Talkin’ Broncos Speech and Debate Team placed first at the Pi Kappa Delta Biennial National Championship for the fourth consecutive time, while also placing first in both the speech and debate categories in an unprecedented type of win.

The tournament was held at Boise State on March 21 through March 25, hosting 72 teams from 40 different states. With 30 members—the largest the team has ever been—the competitors gave a total of 360 speech performances and participated in 300 rounds of debate in four days. After preparing over the last two years, the team was able to handle the 14-hour days of competition.

“It’s just a lot of commitment, grit and willingness to put everything into what they’re doing,” said Forensics Director and Talkin’ Broncos’ Coach Manda Hicks.

Some of the schools the Talkin’ Broncos competed against specialize in either speech or debate, unlike Boise State, which has a comprehensive program with both. This aspect makes the categorical wins that much more impressive, according to Hicks.

The tournament is analogous to the Olympics, in that a team’s victory is based off of a culmination of points from various events, Hicks said. The team’s individual performances, as well as debate team wins, added up to the biggest victory the team could have imagined.

Talkin’ Broncos President, senior communication major Luke Yeates, placed highly in seven different events, while also receiving an All-American Award. Only 10 of these awards are given out every two years and do not add to the team’s point total at the tournament—they are just announced at the ceremony.

“The fact that we did so well is a testament to our coaching staff and to the kind of work ethic and community they’ve built around this,” Yeates said.

Students have to be nominated in order to apply for the All-American Award. It is based off of numerous factors such as the student’s grades, achievements within speech and debate competitions, community involvement and overall who they are as a person.

Junior social work major, Mackenzie Moss, as well as senior political science major Catherine Float, also received the All-American Award, which means Boise State received three of the 10 total awards in the nation.

Moss placed first in extemporaneous speaking out of 188 total people in the event, as well as placing highly in other events. She said the team has offered her a sense of community, as well as an outlet to have a voice.

Yeates agreed the team has changed his life by the opportunities it provides.

“(Speech and Debate teams) will find people that don’t have a voice that deserve it, and they can help you find it,” Yeates said. “You take it, you make that voice your own and you leave a fundamentally different person than when you started—especially if you commit to what it is the team is helping you do.”

After working tirelessly leading up to nationals, the team will now be working on community service projects as they finish out the semester, according to Hicks.

“The pressure on the students—no matter what you do, no matter how you try and make people feel like they’re free to just do their best and that’s enough—is really, really hard,” Hicks said. “I could see when they found out they won, because there was this gigantic release of emotion and exhaustion and relief. It’s a relief for me (to win), because I ask so much of them, and I always want it to be worth it.”