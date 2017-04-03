Pre-Law society outlines internships available for Boise Students

While many students are beginning to plan their summer vacations, others are currently on the hunt for an internship to help launch their careers and boost their resumes. In order to provide a sense of guidance Boise State’s Pre-Law Society held an informational meeting on Wednesday, March 29 to present different internship options available to students.

Wendy Jaquet, interior coordinator for the Department of Public Policy and Administration, spoke with a student who said he aspired to one day become a city manager. According to Jaquet, he had set his bar extremely high with this goal.

“I called the city manager in Twin Falls, my student drove out, and became his first intern,” said Jaquet.

He was then one of 60 finalists for a fellowship and has now been accepted for a position as a two-year fellow city manager in South Dakota.

Various organizations such as the Idaho Republican Party, Ada County Juvenile Court, Idaho State Legislature and The Office of the Governor presented their opportunities for summer and fall internships. Students—regardless of their major—were able to ask questions and receive applications to the different organizations.

“There needs to be more opportunities for students to be involved in the community. Some schools only offer opportunities for students they think may be interested—it’s not public knowledge,” said President of the Boise State Pre-Law Society Madison Grady. “We want to help connect students to our community, find ways to pursue their interests out of the classroom and let students who may not be informed of internships know it is an option.”

Internships play a key part in any student’s education, particularly for those who want to go into public policy, law or administration.

“These kinds of jobs allow for networking, apprenticeship and gives a look at a diversity of jobs,” Jaquet said.

Justin Doi, junior political science major, has just finished his first internship at the Idaho State Legislature.

“This internship allowed me to see that representatives do care about their constituents. State politics can seem frustrating. It’s important to be aware of the processes that exist in Idaho,” Doi said.

Representatives from each organization outlined the different job descriptions they had available. This included administration and networking with executive agencies under the Office of the Governor, working directly with kids in the juvenile court system and analyzing data for a political party. According to the representatives, there is always a task for everyone that fits their previous experience and major.

“It’s never too soon to start interning,” Jacquet said. “It’s important for students to leave their current positions and network further than they thought that they ever could.”