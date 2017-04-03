City of Boise finalizes proposal for circulator in downtown Boise

Freshman radiology major Madison Koster and freshman human resources management major Sheridan Walund, who both live in Towers Hall, sit comfortably on the metal, green benches outside of the Student Union Building; while waiting for the University Shuttle, the sun warms their faces and the wind playing with their hair.

“We take (the University Shuttle) sometimes after classes,” said Koster. “It’s easier than walking across campus.”

Other than the short trips across campus, neither Koster nor Walund use the public transportation in Boise. The attitudes these students, and future students, hold regarding public transportation might change with the installation of a circulator—a public transportation route that makes a circle—in Downtown Boise.

If approved by Boise City Council, the circulator would make a ‘T’ shape in the heart of Downtown Boise, running on W. Idaho Street and W. Main Street from St. Luke’s Medical Center to 15th St., and down to Boise State on S. Capital and 9th Street.

“The idea is that someone could come to downtown, park their car once—park it in a parking garage—and leave it for the day and do whatever they need to do,” said Mike Journee, communications director for the City of Boise.

Alternative Analysis

The City of Boise finished its Alternative Analysis—a study started in 2011 researching ways the City could improve its public transportation—after holding its last focus group on March 14 in the lobby of City Hall.

According to Journee, the City Council’s decision will be made in the next six to eight weeks.The Council will be deciding the mode of transportation and planning methods to gain funding for the project, Journee said.

Both buses or a streetcar are viable modes that the Council could pick between. The group of 18 individuals that collected information for the Alternatives Analysis—the Alternatives Analysis Steering Committee—would like to pursue a rail-based system if it would be possible to raise enough funds, said Journee, however, there is still “question as to whether or not that is possible.”

According to the City of Boise website, construction of a light-rail based system would cost roughly $111 million, compared to the $23 million it would cost to construct the circulator as a system of buses. According to Journee, Boise Mayor Dave Beiter is in favor of the rail-based system as well because of the economic impact predicted to sprout from its construction.

“The mayor wants a permanent system because it would have that impact,” Journee said. “It would be a sign to the entire community that we’re serious about this. That this is going to be something that defines the downtown for generations, and it is going to be a permanent part of what our downtown becomes.”

The Alternatives Analysis predicted the economic activity that would result due to the implementation of a rail-based system would be between $75 million to $305 million—which Journee cited as being significantly more impactful than the $0 to $235 million predicted from the implementation of a rubber circulator.

Koster approved the Steering Committee’s decision to pursue a rail-based system.

“I think buses are dirty,” said Koster. “I would rather get on a light rail than a bus. You have a lot more time on a bus to make it dirty and more people end up riding the bus.”

Planning the city

Amanda Ashley, assistant Professor in the School of Public Service, couldn’t comment on which mode would “make more sense” for the circulator; however, she explained that bus systems allow communities to “feel out” their routes before making them permanent.

“(Putting in a rubber-based circulator) is a really good step that might lead to light rail later,” said Ashley. “But you have to take into account that light rail is usually used in a more regional way. You wouldn’t necessarily just want to put light rail downtown, especially since we have such a dense downtown area.”

Ashley said she would prefer to see more emphasis placed on public transportation connecting the downtown area with parts of West Boise or Garden City because it would “give a sign to developers that the City is interested in assigning more resources to those areas.”

“What (the city has now) is great if you’re thinking about hopping off in the downtown area to the University,” Ashley said. “But if you’re thinking about where you’re interested in the development going to, it’s going to require you to expand a bit broader of a footprint.”

Daren Fluke, the comprehensive planning manager for the City of Boise and a member of the Steering Committee, said the “biggest need” in Boise’s public transit right now is the downtown area, because of its density.

Fluke mentioned that in order to cut down on costs, the City of Boise could design the circulator system to look like a light rail. Even that, he states, would not lend it to the same economic growth of a light rail because the route wouldn’t necessarily have the permanence of a light rail.

After construction on the Broadway Bridge was completed earlier this year, Boise State was able to motify the Orange Route of the Bronco Shuttles to circle up through Broadway making it a circulator. According to Christine Boyles, transportation coordinator for the Department of Public Safety, in February 26,330 people used the Bronco Shuttles, and 14,000 rode the Orange Route.

Fluke said numbers that indicate the need for a circulator for the city.

Other areas of growth

Fluke said the circulator is part of a larger plan to improve the public transportation in Ada County.

According to Ryan Head, planning supervisor for the Ada County Highway District (ACHD), another aspect of this plan is the work ACHD is doing, in conjunction with the City of Boise, to widen State Street to seven lanes and add a High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on State Street from Glenwood to 27th Street.

According to Head, projections predicted that State Street would need to be expanded to nine lanes. Head said this would help combat the congestion in those areas and encourage commuters to take public transit.

“Working with the public, we identified an alternative transit usage to try to address that congestion,” Head said. “We can’t build a nine-lane street on State Street. It would really have a strong impact on the community and all the roads adjacent to it and this was the corridor suggested for that.”

The construction of the HOV lane is projected to take place over the next two years, according to Head, and will begin with the widening of various intersections across State Street.