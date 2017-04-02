SUB to host March Madness viewing party

As the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament draws to a close in Phoenix with the Final Four, Boise State is getting ready to send college basketball fans off with a bang of its own.

This coming Monday, April 3, the Student Involvement and Leadership Center, Campus Recreation and the Games Center are teaming up to put on “Madness,” Boise State’s first ever campus-wide viewing party.

Though the emphasis of the event is on the National Championship Game, there will be free bowling, billiards and food provided.

Student Involvement and Leadership Center Programming Assistants Corrie Brending and Nicholas Bohamera are the student leads for this inaugural event.

“Boise State is a huge school when it comes to sports, so we wanted to bring a big-time sports feel,” Bohamera said. “But we also wanted to do it in the most relaxed, fun way possible.”

As this is the first ever viewing party at BSU, this is also the first year there has been a campus-wide bracket challenge, with the top three March Madness brackets receiving prizes at the event.

“Even if students didn’t fill out brackets or don’t know anything about basketball, they are encouraged to come,” Brending said. “It’s a time for students to come hang out, play games, enjoy some good food, meet other students, unwind and watch the big game.”

Madness will take place in the Student Union Games Center on Monday with festivities kicking off at 5 p.m. and lasting until the end of the game.