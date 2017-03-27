Wyoming to move to Ivy League after Student Section’s incredible research efforts

The University of Wyoming has decided to move to the Ivy League after discovering that the City of Boise is, in fact, not a state.

The results came on Jan. 28 when Boise State played a Mountain West Conference basketball game in Laramie and the Wyoming student section, “The Wyoming Wild Bunch” decided they would release the research results with t-shirts.

The shirts read on the front, “Boise is NOT a State.” On the back, they showed the state of Idaho with an arrow pointing to the state, and then another arrow to the City of Boise with the words, “Not a state.”

The state of Idaho officially became a state on July, 3 1890 and became the 43rd state to join the union. But the city of Boise was actually founded on July 4, 1863 while the Battle of Gettysburg went on.

154 years later, a university has finally uncovered the mystery that many have been trying to figure out: Boise is a city in Idaho and not a separate state.

Questions still remain across the country whether or not San Diego—Home of San Diego State—is a part of California or a separate state.

If it is the latter, the United States would have 51 states instead of the previously thought of 50.

The University of Wyoming is still looking into these results but has yet to come to a conclusion. If found true, Wyoming will pass Princeton’s #1 ranking according to US News 100 best colleges.