University postpones gladiatorial combat for the third time

Citing a series of financial and logistical setbacks, the Boise State Athletics department announced that the opening of the gladiatorial combat program will be postponed yet another semester.

“This is really unfortunate, but we can’t turn back now. We just have too much capital invested in the idea. In retrospect, it’s possible we were a little premature in greenlighting this this exhibition of blood and sport,” said Athletics Director Lance Richards.

Over the past year, Boise State has had issues fulfilling the material requirements of the program, including the securing of exotic beasts from the far reaches of the known world and acquiring 15 tons of sand, as well as nets, swords, spears and chariots.

“These nature preservationists are making fulfilling our animal requirements particularly difficult,” Richards said. “During brainstorming sessions, we came to the conclusion that we need at least one bull Northern White Rhinoceros. Apparently, there are only three left, so we knew we had to act quickly if we wanted to snag one,” Richards said. “The Kenyan government wasn’t having it, so we tried to explain that the animal would be provided with plate-armor and adorned with decorative golden chains, but there’s no reasoning with them. And don’t get me started on PETA.”

However, despite the obstacles, he’s not worried, alluding to the massive interest the campus has shown in its newest addition to its sports program.

Elliot Spencer, a junior computer science major, is already sharpening his gladius.

“Like Achilles, my heart aches for everlasting glory—the kind that can only be gained in a brutal fight to the death,” Spencer said, before resuming writing a Java program.

Spencer isn’t alone. Chris Simon, a senior computer science major, is already developing his combat prowess. “Last night, I marathon-watched “Gladiator” and “Spartacus.” They helped a lot. I also watched “Ben-Hur,” but that was mostly just about chariots and Jesus. Overall, I feel good about my chances on the only testing ground of manhood that matters,” Spencer said, mid-programming.

Given the enthusiasm, Lance Richards said the college is willing to make compromises if it expedites the process and gets the program moving.

“It doesn’t even need to be a White Rhino, I guess. That just would’ve been nice,” Richards said. What about a big dog—you know like a, what are they called? Napoleon Mastiff? Neapolitan Mastiff? Does that sound right to you?”

Richards concluded by saying the program is definitely on track to start next semester, however, he can’t say the same for the Russian roulette program.

“We still have a lot of kinks to work out,” Richards said.