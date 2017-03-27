Nickelback: The millennial Zeitgeist

In honor of their recent release “Poorly Photoshopped Image of a Lonely Road,” it seemed right to set the record straight and explain definitively that Canadian-based Nickelback is the Zeitgeist of our beloved generation. I sat down with Sea-Groove Deep, a Nickelback superfan whose parents couldn’t help but name her after two obscure 90s tracks from this beloved band—before you ask, yes, they changed their own last names, too.

“Oh my God, where to start? I was born to the beautifully appropriate lyrics ‘I don’t want to stay/I don’t want to leave’ from my namesake song, which, you know, is super clutch given the whole womb thing, right? So I’ve pretty much been in love with Nickelback for forever. I’ve been told I was conceived to Deep. Deep, huh?

“But yeah anyway there are just so many reasons they should be considered the songbirds of a generation. For one, they are super creative and driven and they own their own label. It’s called Nickelback II. And if you notice their album art, they, like, invented Photoshop. The automatic pop filter on phone cameras was actually modelled off their stuff. I mean, I just couldn’t be more impressed.

“And then their music! It’s so intellectual. If you listen close to ‘If Today Was Your Last Day,’ you’ll notice there’s a Robert Frost quote in there! Chad (Kroeger) sings ‘And try to take the path less traveled by,’ and it’s like ‘Oh my God, sixth grade lit actually did come in handy!’ and Chad is just so smart.

“The best part, I think, is that they’re down to earth. They just know where they’re at and make fun of it a lot, like that song Rockstar? It’s just ironic and stuff. There’s this part that goes ‘Sign a couple autographs/So I can eat my meals for free/(I’ll have the quesadilla, ha, ha).’ I mean you can’t get more real than that. They totally know what’s up. They speak for all of us, I think,” Deep said.