March Madness

Citizens marched down the streets of Downtown Boise over Spring Break in an effort to stand in solidarity against all of the marches that have been occurring these past few months.

The march was organized by People for Division, a local advocacy group which spends all of its free time complaining about the protests. It took place on March 23 at 5 a.m. This march was their first organized effort of retaliation against the multitude of protests throughout the country since President Donald Trump’s victory. They plan to hold many more marches in the future.

“It is time to come together in a united front to fight the discrimination against non-marchers,” said People for Division member and organizer, Bobby Bluehill.

Bluehill is currently attending The Middle School as a sixth grader. Throughout his long life, he has come to realize the ineffectiveness of marching.

“That is why I chose to march today. We must fight these menacing marches,” Bluehill said.

Another marcher, Mimi Tidwell, shared her reasons for participating in the march. One of these reasons she gave was the lack of tangible steps these marches have toward making change. Tidwell is also an organizer and sixth grader at The Middle School.

“I march for the non-marchers. Us non-marchers don’t believe in marching. Aimlessly walking around the streets, shouting out random rhymes, and holding up signs with catchy phrases isn’t the way to stand up for what you believe in,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell then began partaking in a “What do we want? Absolutely nothing!” chant that overtook the entire crowd of marchers.

When asked about other marches she has attended, Tidwell said she has been at every protest she possibly can. She said for her, it’s important to exercise the freedom of organized retaliation.

“What is this accomplishing? Probably nothing but hey, I have the freedom to do this so I will continue to march,” Tidwell said.

Other participants in the March Against Marches had a different perspective than Tidwell, such as eighth grader Xander Smith.

“I have a lot more experience than these (sixth graders). I’ve actually done my research on the topic of marching, which means my marching will be much more effective than anyone else’s,” Smith said.

Smith also spoke about the research he has done and how it caused him to reach the conclusion that all non-marchers are oppressed and need to stand up for their civil rights.

There were no opposing protesters that attended this march.

People for Division have posted a marching schedule on their Facebook page, with a different march scheduled each weekend. For more information about People for Division, visit their website www.marchforthenonmarchers.com.