Guy who has done literally nothing with life shares wisdom with campus

Arnie Junior—a 36-year-old who has accomplished literally nothing with his life—stepped onto the Special Events Center stage to share his words of wisdom with a packed audience of mostly male students.

Throughout his speech, Junior touched on three primary themes. These included the importance of self-indulgence, why apathy is the best life motto and reasons not to be involved with anything ever.

Junior began by introducing the scope of his speech and the motivation that has led him to his unsuccessfulness.

“Ya know… I don’t know,” Junior said. “Life is like a bag of Doritos. You’re just never satisfied, so why try?”

This quote was met with a huge applause, as well as some hooting, cheering and hollering. Some guy from the audience then shouted “Please marry me!”

Junior then carried on with his speech.

“Sitting on a couch while eating chips long enough allows you to reach certain conclusions about the meaning of life,” Junior said. “My conclusion is that there isn’t one.”

Junior took a long pause to let this wisdom resonate with the audience. He looked over the crowd, appearing to be deep in thought about his next words.

After the event, students gathered in the lobby ranting and raving about the speech. One student—freshman construction management major Mike Smith—couldn’t stop talking about the speech.

“Dude’s got mad wisdom,” Smith said.